Sunny with some cloud on Saturday. Aemet suggests there may be the odd thunderstorm overnight on Friday, but as to the forecast for Saturday, weather stations are all indicating a fine day with no rain. No alerts for anything.
On Sunday, temperatures are predicted to rise and it will also be a sunny day with occasional cloud. However, there may be a chance of rain in the evening. The forecast for Monday up to Thursday at present suggests possible rain.
Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):
Alcudia (20C) 29C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 28.
Andratx (19C) 29C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.
Binissalem (18C) 31C, calm increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 34, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.
Deya (19C) 29C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 30, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.
Palma (19C) 30C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.
Pollensa (20C) 30C, light east breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 32, Mon: 31, Tue: 29.
Porreres (19C) 32C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 34, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.
Sant Llorenç (19C) 32C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sun: 35, Mon: 31, Tue: 29.
Santanyi (20C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 32, Mon: 29, Tue: 28.
Sineu (19C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 33, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 28.5 Binissalem and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 28.1 Llucmajor, 27.9 Manacor, Muro, Palma Port; Lows of 12.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.8 Lluc; Gusts of 74 km/h Puerto Soller, 64 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 6.2 litres per square metre Puerto Soller, 4.6 Son Torrella, 3.1 Serra Alfabia.
