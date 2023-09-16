For the week ahead, temperatures dropping on Monday; there's a high probability of rain on Monday morning. Tuesday's looking reasonable, but rain is also forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):
Alcudia (22C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 31, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.
Andratx (22C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.
Binissalem (21C) 33C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 27.
Deya (21C) 30C, light west breeze backing southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 26.
Palma (23C) 32C, gentle west breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 28.
Pollensa (21C) 33C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 28, Wed: 29.
Porreres (21C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.
Sant Llorenç (22C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.
Santanyi (23C) 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.
Sineu (21C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 27.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.9 Sineu, 32.8 Petra, 32.4 Porreres; Lows of 13.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.2 Lluc, 16.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).
