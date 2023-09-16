As noted in recent daily reports, Sunday is due to be quite a hot day - up to 35C, so several degrees above the average for mid-September. While the sun will be out, the met agency says that there'll be a haze. There's Saharan dust in the atmosphere (and a lot of it), with Aemet forecasting that there may well be some muddy rain from Sunday evening and overnight into Monday; there have been light showers of muddy rain in recent days.

For the week ahead, temperatures dropping on Monday; there's a high probability of rain on Monday morning. Tuesday's looking reasonable, but rain is also forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 7): Alcudia (22C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 31, Tue: 28, Wed: 28. Andratx (22C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 27. Binissalem (21C) 33C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 27. Deya (21C) 30C, light west breeze backing southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 26. Palma (23C) 32C, gentle west breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 28. Pollensa (21C) 33C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 28, Wed: 29. Porreres (21C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 28. Sant Llorenç (22C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 27. Santanyi (23C) 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 27. Sineu (21C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 27. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.9 Sineu, 32.8 Petra, 32.4 Porreres; Lows of 13.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.2 Lluc, 16.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).