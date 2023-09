Across much of Mallorca on Sunday, people woke up to see cars and terrace furniture splattered with dry mud. There was only very light rain overnight, but it doesn't require much rain to make everywhere filthy. The greatest rainfall was one litre per square metre in Campos.

The Saharan dust, which Aemet said on Saturday was moving with some "force" towards Mallorca and the Balearics, had arrived. The skies over the island on Sunday morning were thick with haze, this Saharan influence pushing both the temperature and the humidity up. The met agency has forecast highs up to 36C in the northwest.

Overnight on Saturday, the temperature didn't dip below 27C in Portopi (Palma); other values were 25C in Banyalbufar, Campos, Capdepera and Santanyi.

On Sunday morning, Aemet said that there was a chance of some more light muddy rain plus possible thunderstorms during the day. The greater probability is from Sunday evening into Monday.