As had been forecast, Sunday was pretty hot - a high of 37C.

Muddy rain likely to fall overnight, and Aemet says that we can expect light showers (with mud) and possible thunderstorms on Monday. Weather stations are indicating a generally grey day. Bright in areas in the afternoon but still with a fair amount of cloud.

For the week ahead - Tuesday looks much better; a good deal of sun forecast but still with a chance of rain. From Wednesday to Saturday, sunny spells but with a fairly high probability of some rain. Temperatures by Saturday are expected to fall to between 23C and 25C.

There are no alerts for anything at present.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (21C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 28, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

Andratx (21C) 28C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 27.

Binissalem (19C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 27.

Deya (20C) 27C, light west breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 26.

Palma (23C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 30, Thu: 27.

Pollensa (21C) 32C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 28, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

Porreres (19C) 29C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 28.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

Santanyi (20C) 29C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 27.

Sineu (20C) 29C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 37.0 Petra, 36.6 Manacor and Sineu, 36.3 Porreres; Lows of 18.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.8 Palma University, 20.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.8 litres per square metre Campos, 0.4 Cap Blanc and Porreres.