Fairly high probability of some rain on Tuesday. The best of the day is likely to be in the morning. Generally cloudier by the evening.

There are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, Aemet suggesting that these alerts (effective from 6am) may be raised to amber. The met agency said on Monday that there was "a lot of uncertainty" as to whether Mallorca and the Balearics will be affected fully by the weather system that is shown below. It is possible, as was the case last week, that most rain will fall out to sea. We'll find out.

This image indicates predicted rainfall for the 24-hour period to midnight Wednesday - relatively light. But this could change.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (20C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 27, Thu: 30, Fri: 27.

Andratx (19C) 28C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 26, Thu: 28, Fri: 27.

Binissalem (17C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 26, Thu: 28, Fri: 25.

Deya (19C) 28C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 25, Thu: 27, Fri: 25.

Palma (19C) 29C, light northeast-north breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 27.

Pollensa (20C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 28, Thu: 32, Fri: 28.

Porreres (17C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Wed: 26, Thu: 28, Fri: 25.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Wed: 27, Thu: 29, Fri: 26.

Santanyi (19C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Wed: 26, Thu: 27, Fri: 26.

Sineu (17C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 29, Fri: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 31.5 Capdepera, 31.4 Pollensa (at midnight), 30.9 Banyalbufar (at 3.10am) and Son Servera; Lows of 15.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.3 Lluc; Rainfall of 18.6 litres per square metre Lluc, 8.8 Pollensa, 6.3 Sant Elm.