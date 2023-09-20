Thursday should be a reasonable day. A decent amount of sun but with cloud. Rain isn't forecast.

Friday's looking rainy, especially in the morning. Aemet says that the island will be affected by an Atlantic trough, which could produce light to moderate rain accompanied by possible thunderstorms. This will also produce a fall in temperature. No alerts have been issued at present.

The forecast for Saturday isn't as good as it was; some chance of rain in the morning, mainly in the north and northeast.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (20C) 29C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 27, Sat: 26, Sun: 26.

Andratx (21C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 27, Sat: 24, Sun: 24.

Binissalem (19C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 26, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Deya (20C) 27C, gentle west breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Palma (21C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 26, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Pollensa (20C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 26, Sun: 27.

Porreres (20C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Fri: 27, Sat: 24, Sun: 26.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Fri: 26, Sat: 24, Sun: 27.

Santanyi (21C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 75%. Fri: 26, Sat: 23, Sun: 25.

Sineu (20C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Fri: 26, Sat: 24, Sun: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.3 Capdepera, 28.6 Arta and Pollensa, 28.5 Puerto Pollensa, 28.2 Palma Port; Lows of 12.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola) and Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.5 Lluc; Gusts of 85 km/h Portocolom, 78 Campos, 67 Santanyi; Rainfall of 84.0 litres per square metre Palma University, 51.4 Son Torrella, 49.8 Es Capdellà, 48.9 Serra Alfabia, 47.6 Puerto Soller.