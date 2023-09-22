Two boats crashed in to the rocks in Colonia de Sant Jordi. | Pedro de las Heras
Colonia de Sant Jordi22/09/2023 15:08
This morning's tempest wreaked havoc as it caused two boats to collide with the rocky terrain of Colonia de Sant Jordi. The Isolated High-Level Depression (DANA) that hit Mallorca throughout the week has gradually relinquished its grip, transitioning in the early hours from Thursday to Friday into a weather trough that is ushering in substantial rainfall.
