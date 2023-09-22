It may be a bit wet and cool today, but Mallorca is set to enjoy an Indian summer or ‘Veranillo de San Miguel’ (St Michael’s summer) as is it called in Spain next week.

An Indian summer is a period of unseasonably warm, dry weather that sometimes occurs in autumn in temperate regions of the northern hemisphere and according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, has said that it will begin to grip the islands from Sunday, September 24.

The deputy spokesperson for the Aemet on the islands, Bernat Amengual, has reported that the weather forecast for Mallorca indicates cloudy skies.

Night-time temperatures will experience a slight drop, but daytime temperatures will rise.

Maximum temperatures could reach 27º.

It is expected that the ‘veranillo de San Miguel’ will last at least until Wednesday of next week, when temperatures could rise further.

However, the deputy spokesman for the Aemet in the islands has pointed out that it is still too early to be able to give an accurate forecast, so he has urged people to wait a few days.

The veranillo de San Miguel’s name comes from the fact that it takes place every year around the feast of St. Michael, which is on September 29 and usually lasts about a week.