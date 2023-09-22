Following Friday's rain, which wasn't particularly heavy, mostly clear skies will dominate over the weekend and into next week. Some weather stations indicate a very low probability of some rain on Saturday, but otherwise things should be pretty good. And looking ahead to next week, temperatures forecast to rise to a maximum of 30C by Thursday.

Next Thursday is September 28 and so the day before Michaelmas (fiesta of Sant Miquel / San Miguel). The Spanish Indian summer is referred to as 'veranillo de San Miguel'. So, the period around the 29th is when an Indian summer is meant to occur, according to popular culture. There is a second 'veranillo', which is for San Martín (November 11).

Aemet suggests that we have seen the back of 'tropical nights', for now at least, and that there won't therefore be overnight lows of 20C or more. At midnight on Thursday, it was 26.6C in Puerto Soller.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 8.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (18C) 26C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.

(18C) 26C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. - Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 26. Andratx (18C) 25C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 25.

(18C) 25C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 25. Binissalem (14C) 26C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.

(14C) 26C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 27. Deya (17C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.

(17C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 25. Palma (17C) 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.

(17C) 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 26. Pollensa (17C) 27C, gentle west breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

(17C) 27C, gentle west breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 28. Porreres (13C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.

(13C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 27. Sant Llorenç (16C) 26C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 40%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 27.

(16C) 26C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 40%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 27. Santanyi (15C) 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 25.

(15C) 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 25. Sineu (15C) 26C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 8.30pm) - Highs of 26.8 Campos, 26.4 Son Servera, 26.3 Capdepera; Lows of 13.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.2 Lluc; Rainfall of 8.0 litres per square Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 6.4 Campos, 5.4 Santanyi.