The high pressure system over the western Mediterranean is due to last at least into the start of next week, bringing very settled conditions and sunny skies.

A change of season has seen minimum temperatures fall. At the Son Torrella weather station in the mountains there was a low of 5.9C on Tuesday morning. Other lows noted below were at roughly the same time - between 7am and 8am.

Nevertheless, with daytime temperatures expected to rise at the weekend, Aemet forecasts that the minimums will increase as well. So there could be 'tropical nights' - no lower than 20C.

Even with the quite low values on Tuesday, there was still an overnight minimum of more than 20 degrees - Capdepera was 22C. You do tend to get quite significant differences at this time of the year because of localised conditions, and Capdepera in the northeast is one part of Mallorca where these differences are most noticeable.

It's also striking how great a difference can occur in a relatively small area - Palma University had a low of 12.8C, yet at Portopi there was a low of just under 20C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (18C) 27C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.

(18C) 27C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. - Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 28. Andratx (17C) 26C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

(17C) 26C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 27. Binissalem (13C) 28C, light southeast-south breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 31.

(13C) 28C, light southeast-south breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 31. Deya (16C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

(16C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 27. Palma (14C) 28C, light south breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 30.

(14C) 28C, light south breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 30. Pollensa (16C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 29.

(16C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 29. Porreres (13C) 28C, light southeast breeze veering northwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 31.

(13C) 28C, light southeast breeze veering northwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 31. Sant Llorenç (15C) 27C, light southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 29.

(15C) 27C, light southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 29. Santanyi (15C) 26C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 30.

(15C) 26C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 30. Sineu (15C) 28C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 28.1 Petra, 27.9 Llucmajor and Sineu, 27.8 Pollensa; Lows of 5.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.9 Lluc, 12.4 Binissalem, 12.6 Sineu, 12.8 Palma University.