Some high cloud expected on Thursday. Otherwise, another fine and sunny day. Temperatures still forecast to increase at the weekend - up to 32C. They are due to then drop back on Monday to 28/29C.

The satellite image with this report indicates just how settled the weather over Mallorca is, Aemet reckoning the pattern could stay the same for as much as two more weeks.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (18C) 27C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 27, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

Andratx (18C) 26C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 28.

Binissalem (14C) 28C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 29, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Deya (17C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 29.

Palma (15C) 28C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Pollensa (17C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 28, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Porreres (12C) 28C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 30, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 28C, light southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 31.

Santanyi (14C) 27C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 27, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Sineu (14C) 28C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.2 Petra, 28.6 Sa Pobla, 28.5 Sineu; Lows of 7.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.0 Lluc, 11.2 Can Sion (Campos), 12.2 Palma University.