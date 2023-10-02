The temperatures are high, but note that the UV rating is slipping - now down to five.
Staying unchanged throughout the week; the long hot Indian summer continues.
Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 5):
-
Alcudia (18C) 28C, light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 27, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.
-
Andratx (17C) 28C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.
-
Binissalem (15C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.
-
Deya (17C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 27, Fri: 27.
-
Palma (17C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 30, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.
-
Pollensa (17C) 30C, light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.
-
Porreres (15C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.
-
Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 29.
-
Santanyi (18C) 28C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.
-
Sineu (16C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 27, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 32.0 Binissalem, 30.7 Llucmajor, 30.6 Porreres and Santa Maria, 30.4 Sineu; Lows of 10.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.1 Lluc, 15.1 Palma University.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.