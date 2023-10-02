Tuesday will be another day of quite hot temperatures for early October. Some occasional cloud but otherwise clear skies.

The temperatures are high, but note that the UV rating is slipping - now down to five.

Staying unchanged throughout the week; the long hot Indian summer continues.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (18C) 28C, light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 27, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

(18C) 28C, light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. - Wed: 27, Thu: 29, Fri: 29. Andratx (17C) 28C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

(17C) 28C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 28. Binissalem (15C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

(15C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 31. Deya (17C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 27, Fri: 27.

(17C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 27, Fri: 27. Palma (17C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 30, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

(17C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 30, Thu: 29, Fri: 29. Pollensa (17C) 30C, light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.

(17C) 30C, light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 30. Porreres (15C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.

(15C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 30. Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 29.

(17C) 29C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 29. Santanyi (18C) 28C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

(18C) 28C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 28, Fri: 28. Sineu (16C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 27, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 32.0 Binissalem, 30.7 Llucmajor, 30.6 Porreres and Santa Maria, 30.4 Sineu; Lows of 10.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.1 Lluc, 15.1 Palma University.