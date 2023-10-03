More of the same on Wednesday - sunny with some occasional cloud and very warm. Highs still up around the 30 mark, as they will be until the weekend.

Weather stations are hinting at some change. For Sunday and Monday there is a probability of some rain, but not great at present - 30% at most on Monday.

It would be unusual if there weren't some rainy weather in October, and it may be that there is some next week. But Aemet acknowledges that it can't give a reasonably firm indication just yet - only that a change appears likely.

For now, though, the Indian summer continues. If it comes to an end next week, it will have lasted a good fortnight, when a week is more usual. The highs of 30 degrees and more for the past several days and for the rest of this week are above normal for the time of year.

The met agency has meanwhile reported that the September average temperature was 23.4C. This was 1.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature last month was 37.1C in Petra.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (19C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 30.8 Binissalem and Llucmajor, 30.2 Porreres, 30.1 Palma University; Lows of 7.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.7 Lluc, 15.0 Palma University.