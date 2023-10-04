Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8.30pm (UV rating 5):
Alcudia (18C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 28, Sat: 27, Sun: 27.
Andratx (18C) 27C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 27.
Binissalem (15C) 29C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 29.
Deya (17C) 27C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 27.
Palma (18C) 28C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 28.
Pollensa (17C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 30, Sat: 29, Sun: 28.
Porreres (15C) 29C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 28.
Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 27.
Santanyi (18C) 27C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 26.
Sineu (17C) 28C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 28.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Wednesday summary (to 8.30pm) - Highs of 30.0 Llucmajor and Porreres, 29.9 Palma Port, 29.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.8 Lluc, 14.1 Can Sion (Campos).
