Another fine day in store on Thursday, and the probability of some rain on Sunday and Monday has now decreased (zero or very low). Weather stations currently showing good weather until at least Tuesday. In fact, temperatures are forecast to rise a touch on Tuesday. So we'll have to see if there is a change later next week, which is what the met agency has suggested.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8.30pm (UV rating 5): Alcudia (18C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 28, Sat: 27, Sun: 27.

Andratx (18C) 27C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 27.

Binissalem (15C) 29C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 29.

Deya (17C) 27C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 27.

Palma (18C) 28C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 28.

Pollensa (17C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 30, Sat: 29, Sun: 28.

Porreres (15C) 29C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 28.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 27.

Santanyi (18C) 27C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 26.

Sineu (17C) 28C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 28. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Wednesday summary (to 8.30pm) - Highs of 30.0 Llucmajor and Porreres, 29.9 Palma Port, 29.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.8 Lluc, 14.1 Can Sion (Campos).