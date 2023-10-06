Cloud forecast for southwestern areas on Saturday. Otherwise, yet another fine autumn day, with highs nudging 30C.

The met agency reckoned a few days ago that next week's public holiday (Spain's National Day, October 12) could coincide with a change in the weather. Well, as far as weather stations are concerned, this will not be the case. The outlook up to Thursday is staying sunny, no rain forecast and temperatures between 26 and 30.

There was in fact a touch of rain on Friday; only a touch.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (17C) 27C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

(17C) 27C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. - Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 28. Andratx (17C) 27C, light southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 65%. Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.

(17C) 27C, light southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 65%. Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 26. Binissalem (15C) 30C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.

(15C) 30C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 29. Deya (17C) 26C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.

(17C) 26C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 26. Palma (17C) 29C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 28, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.

(17C) 29C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 28, Mon: 27, Tue: 27. Pollensa (17C) 29C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

(17C) 29C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 29. Porreres (14C) 30C, light northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

(14C) 30C, light northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 28. Sant Llorenç (15C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 27, Mon: 28, Tue: 27.

(15C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 27, Mon: 28, Tue: 27. Santanyi (16C) 28C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 55%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.

(16C) 28C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 55%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 26. Sineu (15C) 29C, light northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 30.1 Sa Pobla, 29.9 Petra, 29.8 Sineu, 29.6 Llucmajor, 29.5 Arta, 28.9 Capdepera, 28.7 Pollensa, 28.6 Santa Maria, 28.4 Can Sion (Campos), 28.3 Puerto Pollensa, 28.0 Manacor; Lows of 9.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.1 Lluc, 14.4 Binissalem and Can Sion; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Porreres.