Another excellent day. Clear skies with only some occasional cloud.

Apart from the very warm temperatures, the current and prolonged settled spell has been noticeable for how little wind there has been. These calm conditions are due to continue through next week until Friday at least. Highs slightly under 30C for Sunday and much of the week, but weather stations indicating a rise to 31C by Friday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 4/5):

Alcudia (18C) 27C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

Andratx (17C) 27C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

Binissalem (13C) 29C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

Deya (16C) 27C, light north breeze switching south; humidity 55%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

Palma (17C) 28C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 40%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

Pollensa (16C) 28C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

Porreres (13C) 28C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 29.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 27C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.

Santanyi (16C) 26C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

Sineu (15C) 28C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.8 Binissalem, 29.4 Llucmajor and Porreres, 29.1 Can Sion (Campos), 29.0 Es Capdellà, 28.9 Manacor, 28.8 Capdepera, 28.5 Palma University and Santa Maria, 28.4 Palma Port and Sa Pobla, 28.3 Petra; Lows of 8.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.3 Lluc, 13.7 Can Sion, 14.9 Palma University.