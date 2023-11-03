The Aemet met agency reports that this October in the Balearics was the second warmest on record. There was an average temperature of 21.1C, which was 2.2 degrees above the average for the month.

Mallorca had the lowest average temperature of the four islands - 20.9C - which was 2.2C above normal. Formentera, with 22.4C, was the warmest of the islands.

At two weather stations in Mallorca, it was the warmest October on record - Palma Airport, 21.3C, and Portocolom with 22.3C. The maximum temperature in Mallorca last month was 33.1C in Porreres.

At the Palma Portopí weather station, fifteen tropical nights were registered (temperature no lower than 20C); three have been normal.

In terms of rain, October was dry. On average for the whole of the Balearics, there were 40.9 litres per square metre, when the normal rate is 73.8. In Mallorca, there were 48.0 l/m2, compared with a normal rainfall of 77.6. The heaviest rainfalls were 113.0 l/m2 in Son Servera and 103.8 in Banyalbufar, most of which fell during the storm on October 15.