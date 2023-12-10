Warm, sunny and calm in Mallorca (Cala Pi in this image). | Javier Furones
Palma10/12/2023 11:49
The Aemet met agency is forecasting temperatures as high as 24C or more for part of the coming week, as Mallorca enjoys some springlike conditions.
