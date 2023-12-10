The Aemet met agency is forecasting temperatures as high as 24C or more for part of the coming week, as Mallorca enjoys some springlike conditions.

The normal temperature for the first fortnight of December is around 15C, so temperatures are well above normal - up to 22 degrees on Sunday.

This good weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday at least. Wednesday could be affected by the arrival of a cold front. If not Wednesday, then certainly Thursday, when Aemet predicts that temperatures will tumble by some ten degrees and that there will be a high probability of rain for the whole island.

Aemet is hedging its bets as to Christmas weather. Two weeks to go and it is too early to say. Christmas in Mallorca can often be mild - sunny and quite warm. Last year, the temperature was up to 23 and 24C. But in 2020, for example, there was snow at 700 metres on Christmas Day and a weather alert for rough seas.