Sunny for the whole of Mallorca on Tuesday, the anticyclone continuing to bring settled conditions but also some low temperatures in areas.

The outlook according to weather stations on Monday - as far as to Christmas Eve - is staying fine, perhaps the odd risk of some rain, and breezy in areas on Thursday and Friday. For Christmas Eve itself - sunny with a high of 19C.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 18C, light north breeze; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Andratx (7C) 16C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 16, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Binissalem (3C) 18C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 16, Fri: 16.

Deya (6C) 15C, calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 15, Thu: 15, Fri: 15.

Palma (1C) 18C, light south breeze veering northwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 19C, light northwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 35%. Wed: 18, Thu: 17, Fri: 18.

Porreres (2C) 17C, calm; humidity 35%. Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Sant Llorenç (4C) 18C, light northwest breeze backing west; humidity 35%. Wed: 18, Thu: 17, Fri: 18.

Santanyi (3C) 18C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Sineu (3C) 18C, light west breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 18.1 Palma Port, 17.0 Binissalem, 16.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.5 Puerto Pollensa and Santanyi, 16.4 Es Capdellà, 16.3 Palma University, 16.2 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport and Portocolom, 16.1 Muro and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 0.1 Can Sion, 1.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.2 Petra, 3.6 Son Torrella (Escorca).