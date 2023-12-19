Sunny with possible mist for much of Mallorca on Wednesday; eastern areas may be quite cloudy in the afternoon. No risk of any rain.

The forecast is still for quite windy conditions on Friday. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north/northeast on Thursday. Otherwise, the pattern remains generally settled.

Christmas Day forecast at present - sunny with a high of 19C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 8pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 19.4 Binissalem, 19.0 Puerto Pollensa, 18.8 Palma Port, 18.6 Porreres, 18.5 Capdepera, 18.2 Manacor and Pollensa, 18.1 Arta, 18.0 Sa Pobla and Sineu; Lows of -3.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.8 Lluc, -1.3 Can Sion (Campos), -0.6 Binissalem, 0.0 Salines Llevant (Campos).