Sunny on Christmas Eve in Mallorca; some cloud in areas likely by the evening, but no risk of rain.

Christmas Day forecast is for plenty of sun and a touch more breeze. Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (8C) 19C, calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

(8C) 19C, calm; humidity 50%. - Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 19. Andratx (8C) 17C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

(8C) 17C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17. Binissalem (4C) 18C, light southwest-west breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

(4C) 18C, light southwest-west breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 18. Deya (8C) 16C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.

(8C) 16C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 16. Palma (4C) 18C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

(4C) 18C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18. Pollensa (9C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 19.

(9C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 19. Porreres (3C) 18C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

(3C) 18C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18. Sant Llorenç (4C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

(4C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 18. Santanyi (4C) 18C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

(4C) 18C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18. Sineu (3C) 18C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Saturday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 20.5 Sineu, 20.1 Binissalem, 19.9 Es Capdellà, 19.8 Puerto Pollensa, 19.6 Porreres, 19.5 Pollensa, 19.4 Petra and Sa Pobla, 19.3 Capdepera and Llucmajor, 19.0 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 1.9 Can Sion, 2.2 Binissalem, 2.6 Lluc, 2.8 Salines Llevant (Campos).