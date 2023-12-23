Christmas Day forecast is for plenty of sun and a touch more breeze.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 2):
-
Alcudia (8C) 19C, calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.
-
Andratx (8C) 17C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.
-
Binissalem (4C) 18C, light southwest-west breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
-
Deya (8C) 16C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.
-
Palma (4C) 18C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
-
Pollensa (9C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 19.
-
Porreres (3C) 18C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
-
Sant Llorenç (4C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.
-
Santanyi (4C) 18C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
-
Sineu (3C) 18C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Saturday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 20.5 Sineu, 20.1 Binissalem, 19.9 Es Capdellà, 19.8 Puerto Pollensa, 19.6 Porreres, 19.5 Pollensa, 19.4 Petra and Sa Pobla, 19.3 Capdepera and Llucmajor, 19.0 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 1.9 Can Sion, 2.2 Binissalem, 2.6 Lluc, 2.8 Salines Llevant (Campos).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.