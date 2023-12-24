Merry Christmas.

It was crisp and even overnight on Saturday, with temperatures down towards freezing except in coastal areas.

Christmas Day expected to be sunny for most of the island. May be cloudy in southern areas and more so in the southeast. No rain on the cards.

Boxing Day will be another fine day. Looking ahead to next weekend, rain is currently forecast for Saturday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 4.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (7C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Andratx (8C) 17C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

Binissalem (5C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Deya (8C) 16C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 17.

Palma (8C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

Pollensa (7C) 19C, calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

Porreres (4C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

Santanyi (6C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Sineu (5C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary (as of 4.30pm) - Highs of 20.0 Arta, 19.3 Capdepera, 18.9 Puerto Pollensa, 18.6 Petra, 18.3 Pollensa, Portocolom and Sa Pobla, 18.1 Palma Port and Son Servera; Lows of 0.2 Lluc, 0.4 Can Sion (Campos), 0.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 1.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.4 Binissalem; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Son Servera.