A very gentle Boxing Day in store. Plenty of sun and negligible breezes.

For later in the week, weather stations are now forecasting far less risk of rain than they were. But for New Year's Eve (Sunday) they are indicating high winds from the northwest; near gale force in areas, the north of Mallorca in particular. Where there is precipitation, snow could fall at 800 metres.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (6C) 17C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.

Andratx (8C) 16C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 16, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Binissalem (3C) 18C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 16.

Deya (7C) 16C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 16, Thu: 16, Fri: 15.

Palma (6C) 18C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 18C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 18.

Porreres (3C) 18C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

Sant Llorenç (4C) 18C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.

Santanyi (4C) 18C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

Sineu (3C) 18C, light west-northwest breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 20.5 Capdepera, 19.4 Arta, 18.9 Son Servera, 18.3 Puerto Pollensa, 18.0 Colonia Sant Pere and Muro; Lows of -0.8 Lluc, +1.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.5 Muro, 2.9 Sa Pobla; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Petra and Sa Pobla.