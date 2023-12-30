Higher temperatures for midweek, but the current forecast suggests lower temperatures and probable rain by Friday.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 1):
-
Alcudia (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 21.
-
Andratx (8C) 17C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
-
Binissalem (6C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 21.
-
Deya (7C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 19.
-
Palma (7C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.
-
Pollensa (7C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 17, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.
-
Porreres (7C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 21.
-
Sant Llorenç (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 22.
-
Santanyi (7C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 20.
-
Sineu (7C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 21.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Saturday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.1 Can Sion (Campos), 18.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Santanyi, 18.2 Palma Port, 18.1 Porreres, 18.0 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.3 Lluc, 8.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.6 Binissalem, 9.2 Santa Maria.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.