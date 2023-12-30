Quite a breezy Sunday, but the breezes will die out by the evening. Sunny with high cloud for most of the island. In the evening and up to midnight, the cloud will continue to be high, but New Year's Day is expected to be more generally cloudy.

Higher temperatures for midweek, but the current forecast suggests lower temperatures and probable rain by Friday. Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 1): Alcudia (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 21.

Andratx (8C) 17C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Binissalem (6C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 21.

Deya (7C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 19.

Palma (7C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.

Pollensa (7C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 17, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

Porreres (7C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 21.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 22.

Santanyi (7C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 20.

(7C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 20. Sineu (7C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 21. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38. Saturday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.1 Can Sion (Campos), 18.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Santanyi, 18.2 Palma Port, 18.1 Porreres, 18.0 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.3 Lluc, 8.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.6 Binissalem, 9.2 Santa Maria.