Earlier in the week it was clear that an Atlantic front was heading Mallorca's way for Friday. Aemet now says that there will be another front as well, this one bringing "polar air".
Two weather fronts set to hit Mallorca - but there won't be much rain
Friday will be "an unpleasant day"
