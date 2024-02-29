We're expecting a predominantly clear day over Palma with a mere 2% cloud cover, offering residents an opportunity to admire the beauty of the crystal-clear skies. Whether you're heading to work, taking a leisurely stroll along the Passeig des Born, or visiting the striking Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma, the weather seems to hold up quite nicely for outdoor activities.

The minimum temperature is anticipated to be a chilly 9.2°C, while the day's maximum could reach up to a pleasantly moderate 16.04°C. The conditions will indeed be comforting for all, morning and noon goers, with the mercury hovering around 9.21°C in the morning and rising to nearly 15.76°C during the day.

Evening and Night Weather: A Balmy Affair

As the day transitions into the evening, temperatures will somewhat drop to a notable 11.75°C, before settling at 11.61°C at night. While the actual temperatures seem to provide a cooler outlook, the real feel or thermal sensation might be slightly lower due to wind factor, with the evening and night temperatures perceived at 10.73°C and 10.55°C respectively.

Additional Details on Wind, Humidity and Possibility of Rain

With an atmospheric pressure of 1014 hPa and a relatively low humidity of 52%, the weather will provide quite a reprieve for many from the typically higher humidity levels. The wind will be blowing at a speed of 4.24 m/s generally from the north at 344°, accompanied by gusts reaching up to 7.53 m/s, adding a touch of crispness to the air.

Although the day is expected to remain predominantly clear, there is a 24% chance of precipitation, with potential rain expected to add some unpredictability to the overall weather scenario.

In summary, February 29 of 2024 will be an exceptionally mild and pleasant day in Palma, with a moderate temperature range and a slight chance of rainfall. Perfect weather for those looking to enjoy a day out in the city!