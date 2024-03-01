March 1, 2024, Palma: As we usher in a new month, let's rundown the local weather forecast in detail.

The Day's Weather in Numbers

The day begins with a relatively cool 9.22°C in the morning, which will rise to 12.66°C during the day. Temperatures will fluctuate slightly in the afternoon to 11.21°C, and hover around 11.22°C at night.

However, your body may perceive the weather slightly cooler than the thermometer readings, i.e., the wind chill or "feels-like" temperature will be 7.27°C in the morning, 11.55°C during the day, 10.01°C in the afternoon, and 10.41°C at night.

Other Key Meteorological Data

Atmospheric pressure will stand at 1016 hPa, while humidity will be around 60%. A rather brisk north-westerly wind (measured 310° on the compass) will be blowing at 10.45 m/s, with gusts possibly reaching 12.9 m/s. Expect cloudy skies overhead with a fairly high cloud cover of 79%.

100% Rain Probability

Perhaps the most important piece of our forecast for the day is the rain prediction. With a maximum likelihood of 100%, it appears that we're in for a wet start to March. So, don't forget your umbrella or weatherproof gear!

As always, we advise you to stay safe, especially during windy conditions, and enjoy the natural beauty that rainy weather brings to Palma. We also recommend checking our updates regularly for the most accurate local weather forecast.