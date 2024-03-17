A delightful day is expected in Palma with temperatures soaring to lofty heights and clear skies. Light south-westerly winds are forecasted, with the morning temperature peaking at 12.9 degrees Centigrade. The afternoon temperature is expected to rise even higher, reaching a comfortable 19.27 degrees Centigrade around mid-afternoon.

Now is the time to enjoy Palma

The light breezes are expected to continue throughout the afternoon. Come evening, anticipate a mild drop in temperature to a cooler 14.32 degrees, whilst the skies remain clear and the winds gently blow from the south-east. The weather forecast for tomorrow carries a similar tune with reasonably high temperatures and clear skies, perfect for exploring the wonders of our beautiful city in the best of weather.

Usually, during this time of year, the city luxuriates in good weather, making it ideal for touring and soaking up the beauty of Palma and all that it has to offer. March is typically a dry month with high temperatures and low winds. However, bear in mind that Mallorca occasionally experiences showers around Easter.

Temperatures for today:

During the morning: Low of 12.79 and a high of 19.27 degrees Centigrade

During the afternoon: High of 17.45 degrees Centigrade

During the evening/night: Low of 14.32 degrees Centigrade.[/p>