It should have come as absolutely no surprise that parts of Mallorca woke up on Saturday morning to find that there was a covering of African mud.

Friday was bizarre in that there was barely any cloud but it looked as if the skies were cloudy. They weren't; there was a mass of dust in the atmosphere. Aemet predicted rain, and given the dust, muddy rain duly fell.

The rain was only light, but it doesn't take much for everywhere to have muddy deposits.

A question is whether it's worth having a clean-up. At 8am, the met agency said that further showers with mud (possibly accompanied by thunderstorms) are expected.