On Friday, the sky was full of African dust. Aemet pointed out around 1pm that there wasn't a cloud in the sky, but there was this mass of dust, which is due to be at its maximum concentration around midnight. It will be pushed towards the west on Saturday, but there is likely to be some muddy rain.

The Saturday forecast is for rain and thunderstorms for the whole island. Some sunny spells, most likely in the morning. And it will again be windy.

There is a yellow alert for wind, but not until 9pm and only for the Tramuntana region. This alert will continue into Easter Sunday and will extend to the whole island. There are also alerts in place for the coasts on Sunday, when there will be a high probability of rain but with more sun forecast.

The wind will still be around on Easter Monday, which is otherwise due to be a much better day.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 23, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Andratx (10C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh south; humidity 55%. Sun: 20, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

Binissalem (8C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 18, Tue: 21.

Deya (9C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 55%. Sun: 20, Mon: 16, Tue: 19.

Palma (12C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 20, Mon: 18, Tue: 20.

Pollensa (10C) 21C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 20, Tue: 22.

Porreres (9C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 18, Tue: 21.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 19C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 19, Tue: 22.

Santanyi (10C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 22, Mon: 18, Tue: 20.

Sineu (10C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 22, Mon: 17, Tue: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 26.0 Muro, 25.6 Pollensa, 25.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 25.0 Sa Pobla, 24.3 Manacor, 24.1 Arta and Petra, 24.0 Banyalbufar, 23.9 Can Sion (Campos), 23.7 Palma Airport, 23.5 Binissalem, 23.4 Santa Maria and Sineu, 23.1 Puerto Soller, 23.0 Llucmajor; Lows of 8.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.6 Palma University, 10.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.3 Binissalem, 12.0 Santa Maria; Gusts of 79 km/h Puerto Soller, 78 Banyalbufar, 76 Serra Alfabia.