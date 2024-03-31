Sunny on Easter Monday, with the odd bit of cloud. Still blowy though. There are no weather alerts.

A fine week ahead, the wind easing and temperatures rising. By Friday, some weather stations are predicting highs of 30/31C and on Saturday there's a forecast high of 33C in Pollensa. Blimey.

As there are a few days to go this could change, but at present there are a number of stations in northern areas pointing to highs of 30C or above.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (11C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 24.

(11C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. - Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 24. Andratx (11C) 18C, moderate west breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

(11C) 18C, moderate west breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20. Binissalem (9C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 21, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

(9C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 21, Wed: 23, Thu: 23. Deya (10C) 16C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Tue: 19, Wed: 19, Thu: 21.

(10C) 16C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Tue: 19, Wed: 19, Thu: 21. Palma (13C) 19C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 40%. Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.

(13C) 19C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 40%. Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 21. Pollensa (11C) 23C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 21, Wed: 23, Thu: 25.

(11C) 23C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 21, Wed: 23, Thu: 25. Porreres (11C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 25, Thu: 23.

(11C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 25, Thu: 23. Sant Llorenç (12C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Tue: 21, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

(12C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Tue: 21, Wed: 23, Thu: 23. Santanyi (11C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.

(11C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 23, Thu: 21. Sineu (11C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 24, Thu: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 22.9 Arta, 22.5 Colonia Sant Pere and Muro, 21.9 Can Sion (Campos), 21.8 Manacor and Pollensa, 21.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 21.5 Petra, 21.0 Sa Pobla, 20.7 Puerto Pollensa, 20.6 Sineu, 20.5 Palma Airport and Porreres, 20.4 Capdepera and Santanyi, 20.1 Binissalem and Santa Maria; Lows of 6.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.9 Lluc, 10.6 Palma University, 11.3 Pollensa; Gusts of 91 km/h Banyalbufar, 90 Serra Alfabia, 87 Puerto Soller, 75 Cabrera; Rainfall of 11.3 litres per square metre Lluc, 8.6 Son Torrella, 5.0 Pollensa, 4.8 Serra Alfabia and Sineu.