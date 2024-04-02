Sunny on Wednesday with the odd bit of cloud and breezes down.

The outlook continues to point to some quite high temperatures later in the week and also into the start of next week - up to 30 or 31C. No sign of any rain.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 22C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 24, Fri: 22, Sat: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 22.5 Puerto Pollensa, 21.9 Arta, 21.4 Pollensa, 21.1 Binissalem and Sa Pobla, 21.0 Colonia Sant Pere and Llucmajor, 20.9 Capdepera, 20.7 Palma University and Sineu, 20.6 Porreres, 20.4 Manacor and Santa Maria, 20.3 Can Sion (Campos), 20.1 Santanyi, 20.0 Sant Elm; Lows of 3.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.0 Lluc, 4.3 Can Sion, 6.2 Palma University, 6.9 Binissalem; Gusts of 81 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 53 Cabrera and Pollensa.