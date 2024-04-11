A sunny Friday, weather stations suggesting there will be cloudless skies, as there will be over the weekend, when temperatures will climb.

The breeze won't be as strong on Friday as it was for a time on Thursday, but as the winds are coming predominantly from the north, there will be a bit of a chill.

The outlook beyond the weekend is at present fine until Wednesday, when the north wind is forecast to pick up again and there is a fairly high probability of rain. But that's a few days away, so it could change.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 20C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

Andratx (11C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 23.

Binissalem (6C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 35%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.

Deya (9C) 20C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.

Palma (6C) 25C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 30%. Sat: 27, Sun: 26, Mon: 25.

Pollensa (10C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 24.

Porreres (6C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 45%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 28.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 26.

Santanyi (8C) 23C, gentle north breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Sineu (7C) 21C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 27, Mon: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 19.5 Binissalem, 19.3 Can Sion (Campos), Llucmajor and Palma Port, 19.0 Palma Airport and University, 18.9 Salines Llevant (Campos), Santanyi and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 18.8 Es Capdellà, 18.7 Sa Pobla and Sant Elm, 18.5 Cabrera, Portocolom and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 3.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.7 Palma University, 5.3 Can Sion, 6.2 Binissalem; Gusts of 96 km/h Capdepera, 76 Portocolom, 72 Son Servera.