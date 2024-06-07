Cloudy spells forecast for Saturday, mostly in eastern and southern areas. Aemet suggests there could be the odd drop of rain and that it will be muddy; there is Saharan dust in the atmosphere.

As previously reported, the temperatures in the south will be lower than recently. There is a yellow alert for wind in the Tramuntana until 6am.

Sunday should be a decent day across the island - high or occasional cloud, lower temperatures in the north and just a slight risk of rain. For most of Mallorca that's how it's also looking for Monday, except eastern areas where there is a higher risk of rain.

We then come to Tuesday. All weather stations are at present forecasting a cloudy day with a high probability of rain. Showers are currently also predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 34.5 Sant Elm, 33.9 Pollensa, 33.8 Palma Airport and University, 33.7 Muro, 33.1 Llucmajor, 33.0 Binissalem, 32.9 Porreres, 32.6 Es Capdellà, 32.5 Santa Maria, 32.3 Sa Pobla, 32.2 Puerto Soller, 31.9 Puerto Pollensa, 31.8 Palma Port, 31.0 Sineu, 30.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 30.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 30.4 Can Sion (Campos), 30.3 Arta, 30.1 Petra; Lows of 11.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.0 Palma University, 14.6 Lluc, 14.9 Arta and Can Sion; Gusts of 73 km/h Cabrera, 55 Banyalbufar and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).