Rain on Tuesday didn't affect the whole island by any means. As can be seen from rainfall figures below, Palma Airport was affected far more than anywhere else. Within Palma, the variation was such that by 7pm Tuesday the rainfall at Portopi was only 1.8 litres per square metre.

Another rainy day forecast for Wednesday. A yellow alert for heavy rain in the south (up to 20 litres of rain per square metre) was issued at 9.30pm on Tuesday. This is active from 2pm to 8pm; it is possible that this could be widened.

At present, there may well be some rain on Thursday morning, but Thursday should also be a reasonably sunny day. For Friday, the weekend and into the start of next week, there is a chance of showers on Saturday (not a high probability); the forecast is otherwise decent and with some quite high temperatures.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (16C) 24C, light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 26, Fri: 29, Sat: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 26.3 Porreres, 25.3 Can Sion (Campos) and Llucmajor, 25.2 Palma Port, 25.0 Es Capdellà, 24.8 Puerto Soller and Sant Elm, 24.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 24.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma Airport, 24.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 24.2 Banyalbufar and Cabrera, 24.1 Petra and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.0 Santanyi; Lows of 11.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 13.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.9 Lluc, 15.5 Can Sion, 16.0 Arta, 16.1 Lluc; Rainfall of 71.8 litres per square metre Palma Airport, 14.0 Manacor, 11.6 Son Bonet, 9.6 Palma University, 9.4 Banyalbufar.