A fine, sunny and quite hot Friday. Also fairly breezy from the south, which pushes the temperatures up.

As noted in the Thursday report, there is a chance of some rain on Sunday. The probability has increased to around 80% for the whole island.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (17C) 30C, moderate south breeze; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 29.

(17C) 30C, moderate south breeze; humidity 30%. - Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 29. Andratx (17C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze backing east; humidity 40%. Sat: 27, Sun: 25, Mon: 27.

(17C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze backing east; humidity 40%. Sat: 27, Sun: 25, Mon: 27. Binissalem (15C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Sat: 29, Sun: 26, Mon: 30.

(15C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Sat: 29, Sun: 26, Mon: 30. Deya (16C) 28C, gentle south breeze increasing to fresh southeast; humidity 25%. Sat: 26, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.

(16C) 28C, gentle south breeze increasing to fresh southeast; humidity 25%. Sat: 26, Sun: 24, Mon: 26. Palma (17C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Sat: 30, Sun: 26, Mon: 28.

(17C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Sat: 30, Sun: 26, Mon: 28. Pollensa (16C) 33C, moderate south breeze; humidity 25%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 31.

(16C) 33C, moderate south breeze; humidity 25%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 31. Porreres (15C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sat: 30, Sun: 27, Mon: 30.

(15C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sat: 30, Sun: 27, Mon: 30. Sant Llorenç (16C) 27C, moderate south breeze backing southeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 28, Sun: 24, Mon: 27.

(16C) 27C, moderate south breeze backing southeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 28, Sun: 24, Mon: 27. Santanyi (16C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 28, Sun: 25, Mon: 27.

(16C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 28, Sun: 25, Mon: 27. Sineu (16C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sat: 27, Sun: 25, Mon: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 27.2 Muro, 26.5 Sa Pobla, 26.1 Llucmajor, Petra and Pollensa, 25.9 Sineu, 25.8 Can Sion (Campos), 25.7 Arta and Puerto Pollensa, 25.5 Porreres, 25.4 Manacor, 25.3 Banyalbufar and Binissalem, 25.2 Capdepera, 25.0 Palma University and Sant Elm; Lows of 8.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.5 Lluc, 12.4 Can Sion; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Binissalem, Llucmajor, Petra and Son Bonet (Marratxi).