Mallorca is facing this Wednesday the peak of the second heat wave of this summer and the whole island is on high temperature alert, as 41º in the shade is expected in some areas. The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands has activated orange warning for high temperatures in the interior, south, the Serra de Tramuntana, north and northeast; in the east the maximum temperatures will be high but not so high, as it is estimated that they will not exceed 38º.

In view of this situation, it is recommended to avoid exposure to the sun in the central hours of the day, as well as sports or activities that require effort outdoors, as heat stroke may occur. It is also advisable to drink plenty of water and wear cool clothing, especially in the case of the elderly and children, who are the most vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

This past Tuesday, July 30, was also very hot and exceeded 40 degrees in several municipalities, such as Sa Pobla or Porreres; it is the second day of the summer of 2024 that these thermal values are reached. If the forecasts are fulfilled, they could be exceeded this Wednesday, the last day of July, as the thermometers are expected to reach 41º in some areas.

Last night was also very hot, especially in coastal areas. It is worth noting that the mercury has not dropped below 25º in several points, which is known as a torrid night. In many other municipalities the minimum temperatures have not dropped below 20º, so the nights have been tropical. According to experts, when the thermometer does not drop below 20º, it is difficult to fall asleep.

Slight drop in temperatures

The month of August will begin with a slight drop in temperatures, but they will still be very high, so the island will remain immersed in the heat wave. The weather forecast in Mallorca for this Thursday also announces cloudy or clear skies. In addition, the wind will blow lightly variable and coastal breezes.

Minimum temperatures on Wednesday (from 8.30am)

27 Capdepera 26 Banyalbufar 26 P.Palma 25 Llucmajor 25 Cabrera 25 C St Pere 24 Santanyí 24 Portocolom 24 P.Sóller 24 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 21 Porreres 21 Lluc 21 Pollença 21 S.Servera 21 Calvià 21 Sta Maria 21 Sineu 20 P.Pollença 20 Manacor 20 Andratx 20 Petra 20 Aerop.Palma 20 Binissalem 20 Campos, Salines 20 Sa Pobla 19 Artà 19 Muro 18 Palma Univ 18 Campos 17 Escorca, Son Torrella

Maximum temperatures registered on Tuesday, July 30.

Maximum temperatures registered on Tuesday

41 Sa Pobla 41 Binissalem 40 Porreres 40 Llucmajor 40 Colònia de Sant Pere 40 Sineu 39 Santa María 39 Petra 38 Pollença 38 Palma, Universitat 38 Port de Pollença 38 Artà 38 Escorca, Lluc 38 Campos 37 Andratx, Sant Elm 37 Manacor 37 Son Bonet 37 Calvià 37 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 36 Campos, Salines 36 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 35 Santanyí 35 Muro 35 Palma, Portopí 35 Escorca, Son Torrella 35 Son Servera 34 Banyalbufar 34 Far de Capdepera 34 Sóller, Puerto 33 Cabrera 33 Portocolom