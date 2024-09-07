The yellow alert issued on Friday is still in place for Sunday. This is for the whole island from 5am to 3pm; up to 30 litres per square metre. Weather stations are all suggesting quite heavy cloud up to midday with some sun in the afternoon.

The outlook for the week has changed slightly. Monday continues to look good and now Tuesday also but mostly in southern Mallorca. From Wednesday on - sunny spells with showers and the temperatures tumbling most on Friday rather than on Thursday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (21C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.7 Arta, 34.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 33.0 Son Servera, 32.9 Muro, 32.8 Puerto Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 32.5 Petra, 32.4 Pollensa, 32.1 Manacor, 31.9 Sineu, 31.8 Llucmajor, 31.6 Porreres, 31.4 Santanyi, 31.1 Capdepera and Palma University; Lows of 15.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.0 Palma University, 19.1 Es Capdellà, 19.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 59 km/h Serra Alfabia, 51 Capdepera; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor.