Other than the blowy conditions, the storm that had been predicted overnight and into Thursday morning didn't merit its yellow alert status in the Tramuntana and north/northeast. Most of the island, for which some rain had been forecast, was dry.

Much calmer on Friday and not much risk of rain except in northern areas in the morning. Generally sunny and with temperatures around normal for early October.

As can be seen below, it is expected to get quite a bit warmer on Sunday and Monday. Settled over the weekend with a good deal of sun.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm; (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (15C) 26C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 25, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs (most of these were overnight; Cap Blanc registered the highest daytime temperature) 26.6 Puerto Soller, 26.4 Banyalbufar, 25.5 Palma Port, 25.3 Es Capdellà, 25.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 25.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), 24.8 Sant Elm, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.7 Palma Airport, 24.6 Palma University, 24.5 Portocolom, 24.4 Capdepera, 24.3 Santanyi, 24.0 Binissalem, Can Sion (Campos), Santa Maria; Lows of 10.5 Son Torrella (Escorca) and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 13.6 Lluc, 15.8 Arta; Gusts of 81 km/h Capdepera, 71 Serra Alfabia, 69 Puerto Soller, 67 Cabrera; Rainfall of 11.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 11.1 Lluc, 4.6 Pollensa, 3.8 Puerto Pollensa.