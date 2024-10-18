Similar values on Saturday, still with a moderate mistral for a while. On Friday the gusts were strongest in the early hours. Should be pretty sunny for most of the island. A bit warmer on Sunday and also a good deal of sun.
At present, the forecast for Monday into next week looks a bit iffy. Medium to high probabilities of rain until Thursday at least. Temperatures holding up, though; around 23-24C, normal for the time of year.
Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 4):
Alcudia (13C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 24.
Andratx (15C) 22C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.
Binissalem (11C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 25.
Deya (13C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 23, Mon: 24, Tue: 23.
Palma (13C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.
Pollensa (12C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 25.
Porreres (10C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 24.
Sant Llorenç (12C) 24C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 24.
Santanyi (12C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 24.
Sineu (10C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 24.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 24.1 Petra, 23.7 Arta, 23.5 Llucmajor, 23.3 Sa Pobla, Santanyi, 23.2 Can Sion (Campos), Capdepera, 23.0 Palma Port; Lows of 9.6 Can Sion, 9.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 12.9 Son Servera; Gusts of 88 km/h Serra Alfabia, 64 Cabrera, 62 Puerto Soller, 57 Pollensa; Rainfall of 3.8 litres per square metre Petra, 2.4 Capdepera.
