As had been forecast, temperatures were down on Friday. The day's high was 4.4 degrees lower than on Thursday and there were examples of temperatures having been just over the 20C mark, e.g. 20.2 in Banyalbufar, 20.3 in Sant Elm and 20.6 in Puerto Soller. Yellow alerts for rain in the north/northeast and east (up to 10pm) were issued around 4pm on Friday.

Similar values on Saturday, still with a moderate mistral for a while. On Friday the gusts were strongest in the early hours. Should be pretty sunny for most of the island. A bit warmer on Sunday and also a good deal of sun.

At present, the forecast for Monday into next week looks a bit iffy. Medium to high probabilities of rain until Thursday at least. Temperatures holding up, though; around 23-24C, normal for the time of year.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (13C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 24.

Andratx (15C) 22C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.

Binissalem (11C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 25.

Deya (13C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 23, Mon: 24, Tue: 23.

Palma (13C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.

Pollensa (12C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 25.

Porreres (10C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 24.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 24C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 24.

Santanyi (12C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 24.

Sineu (10C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 24.1 Petra, 23.7 Arta, 23.5 Llucmajor, 23.3 Sa Pobla, Santanyi, 23.2 Can Sion (Campos), Capdepera, 23.0 Palma Port; Lows of 9.6 Can Sion, 9.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 12.9 Son Servera; Gusts of 88 km/h Serra Alfabia, 64 Cabrera, 62 Puerto Soller, 57 Pollensa; Rainfall of 3.8 litres per square metre Petra, 2.4 Capdepera.