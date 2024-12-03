Wednesday morning is expected to be cloudy and rainy across the island; better by the afternoon and with sunny spells.
Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 1):
-
Alcudia (11C) 17C, strong northeast breeze easing to fresh north; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.
-
Andratx (9C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Thu: 18, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.
-
Binissalem (5C) 16C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.
-
Deya (8C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze veering north; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 19.
-
Palma (8C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.
-
Pollensa (9C) 17C, fresh northeast breeze backing north; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.
-
Porreres (4C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 55%. Thu: 18, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.
-
Sant Llorenç (9C) 15C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate north; humidity 50%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.
-
Santanyi (7C) 16C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.
-
Sineu (5C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 55%. Thu: 18, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h, gentle to 19, moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.
Tuesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 21.0 Palma Port, 20.7 Can Sion (Campos), 20.5 Capdepera, 20.4 Es Capdellà, 20.1 Portocolom, 20.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Santanyi; Lows of 7.8 Lluc, 8.7 Can Sion, 8.9 Salines Llevant (Campos), 9.0 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 1.2 litres per square metre Muro, 0.8 Llucmajor, 0.6 Salines Llevant, Sant Elm, 0.5 Palma Airport and Port, 0.4 Can Sion, Es Capdellà, Porreres, Santanyi, Son Servera.
