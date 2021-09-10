Friday, September 10

Andratx. 20.00: Pau Debon (vocals), Antoni Bujosa (piano); the singer is from one-time Majorcan band, Antònia Font. Son Mas Castle (town hall). Free; 971 628 018 or cultura@andratx.cat.

Arta. 20.30: 'Verding' - tribute to Giuseppe Verdi; Maia Planas (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Pablo López (baritone), David Mohedano (piano). Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. 12 euros.

Bunyola. 21.00: Anegats - Mallorcan rock band unplugged. Mestre Colom Primary School, C. Nunyo Sanç. Five euros; ticketib.com.

Cala Millor. 21.00: Company Moviments, 'Bravura' - physical theatre, made in Majorca (circus, theatre, video projection). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Eight euros. samaniga.es.

Cala Sant Vicenç. 20.00: Música desconfinada cycle - Tonitoy. Cala Molins. Free.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas. 10.30: Solemn eucharist. 21.30: Glosadors, followed by fireworks.

Deya. 20.00: Swingtonizando (swing, jazz, dixie). Belmond La Residencia. Free. 971 639 011.

Palma. 19.30: Encontres Orquestrals - Des de Rússia amb Amor (From Russia with Love); Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rayinya 29. From 8.50 euros; truiteatre.es.

Palma. 20.00: Maria Assumpció Janer (harp); works by Albeniz, Debussy, Tournier. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Five euros; giglon.com.

Palma. 21.00: Antoine, El Musical - based on the life and works of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, author of 'The Little Prince'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-38 euros; auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa. 20.00: Música desconfinada cycle - Jaume Mas & Miki Rotger (reggae, pop), Plaça Seglars; Federico Fossatti (Latin, ska), Font del Gall, Plaça Almoina. Free.

Pollensa. 21.00: Sons de Nit - The Prussians (Mallorcan indie, groove-R&B band). Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Ten euros; fonart.com / ticketib.com.

Porreres. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Dina Nedeltcheva (piano), Deià Chamber Players; works by Chopin. Sa Bassa Rotja. 20 euros. dimf.com.

Puerto Pollensa. 20.00: Música desconfinada cycle - Julie & Pep Toni. By the tourist information office. Free.

Sa Coma. 20.00: Concert of havaneres songs - Arpellots. By the Sant Llorenç municipal building. Free.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. Rei en Jaume Regatta. This is from Salou and ends not in Santa Ponsa but by Sant Elm and the island of Dragonera. It recreates the journey made by King Jaume I for the 1229 conquest of Mallorca.

Sineu. 20.00: Pablo Alegria (acoustic). Plaça Esglèsia. Free; there's an evening market as well.

Sineu. 22.00: Devil Fashion Week - fashion parade with 'pyrotechnic' theme; Dimonis de Sa Cova des Fossar. Plaça Fossar. Free.

Saturday, September 11

Alcudia. 21.00: Alcudia Jazz Festival - Enric Pastor & Co (violin, bass, piano, drums). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Eight euros; auditorialcudia.net.

Algaida. 18.00-22.00: Algaid'Art; street exhibitions, music, workshops.

Bunyola. 21.00: MDMAR (Mallorcan folk-pop singer). Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Bookings from the town hall; 971 613 007.

Campanet. 21.30: Melodies a l'Aire - Monxos (punk), Surfin Limones (surf sound). Plaça Son Bordoy. Free.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas. 18.00: Children's games and activities. 21.00: Concert - A tu Lado, tribute to Los Secretos (Spanish rock band).

Es Figueral (Marratxi). 20.00: Santa Aina Latin Jazz. Residents association square. Free; cultura.marratxi.es.

Inca. 19.00: Miss Caffeina (Madrid indie rock) plus Disccovers. Mateu Cañellas Sports Centre. 25-30 euros; eventbrite.es.

Manacor. 19.00: London Afrobeat Collective. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 17 euros; teatredemanacor.cat.

Manacor. 21.00: Reïna (acoustic pop-rock). Museu d'Historia de Manacor, Ctra, Cales de Mallorca. Ten euros; enviumanacor.cat.

Mancor de la Vall. 18.00: Mostra de Cervesa Artesana (Craft beer fair). Music from Montenegro and Wacky Tobacco. Casal de Cultura. Table bookings, 639 710 886 / 626 502 236.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. 22.30: Procession by the demons and final fire crackers for the fiestas.

Montuiri. 20.00: Sheela Gathright (jazz, soul); wine-tasting. Bodega Blanca Terra, Ctra. Palma-Manacor, km. 30. 27 euros; blancaterra.com.

Paguera. 21.00: Fernando Soto (flamenco singer). Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins 17. 15-20 euros; notikumi.com.

Palma. 20.30: Mocedades Sinfónico - veteran Spanish folk and pop group with the Son Rapinya Santa Cecilia Symphonic Band. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rayinya 29. 32-35 euros; truiteatre.es.

Palma. 21.00: Antoine, El Musical - based on the life and works of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, author of 'The Little Prince'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-38 euros; auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 22.30: Islanders (pop-rock). Plaça Esglèsia, Son Sardina. Free; festes.enfocats.com.

Pollensa. 20.00: Mozart Festival - Andreu Riera (piano), Magí Garcías (piano); Sonatas for two pianos (K448), K331, K457, Fantasia K475. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 10-25 euros; mozartmallorca2021.com.

Porreres. 11.00: Anegats, O'Veus - rock band and a cappella group combine for a benefit concert in aid of the oncology research department at the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Ten euros; ticketib.com.

Puigpunyent. 18.00: José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Lorena Bonnin (mezzosoprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Bizet, Mozart, Verdi and others. Wine tasting. Bodega Son Vich de Superna, Ctra. Esporles km. 8. 30 euros in advance; giglon.com, sonvichdesuperna.es, euroclassics.es.

Sa Coma. 21.00: Me Colé - tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano. By the Sant Llorenç municipal building. Free; ticketib.com.

S'Alqueria Blanca. 20.00: Santanyi International Music Festival - Joan Travé (piano); Brahms, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Schumann. S'Alqueria Blanca Church. Free; ticketib.com.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. Rei en Jaume Regatta.

Soller. 19.00: Blues i Altres Herbes, Onada. Escolàpies Cultural Centre, C. Batac 25. Three euros.

Sunday, September 12

Algaida. 10.00-13.00: Algaid'Art; street exhibitions, music, workshops.

Arta, Arta Fair. From 09.00: Local products, clothing, games, food, etc. Gran Via de la Constitució; Cultural, sports groups. C. Ciutat; Play area. Gran Via. Farming and artisan. Plaça Conqueridor. Between 10.00 and 13.00 - Dog agility. Na Batlessa; Showcooking. Na Batlessa and Plaça Conqueridor.

Bunyola. 21.00: Suasi i els Electrodomèstics - Mallorcan pop-rock. Mestre Colom Primary School, C. Nunyo Sanç. One euro; ticketib.com.

Capdepera. 20.00: Nou - dance. Plaça Castell. Free.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas. 17.00: Children's day, including 'Mediterrània' musical and Circ Bover.

Inca. 19.00: Cofre Antic (folk). Plaça Llibertat. Free.

Llubi. 20.00: Sembrant Veus (vocal duo). Sa Farinera Cultural Centre, C. de la Creu 18. Free; ticketib.com.

Lluc. 11.00: Mass for Our Lady of Lluc (Mallorca's patron). Escolania de Lluc choir (Blauets).

Maria de la Salut. 20.00: Lindy hop dance and music. Plaça des Pou.

Palma. 18.00: Pop-Rock Contest, Semi-Finals. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 18.00: Vaiana, El Musical. Sala Dante, Camí Jesús 54. 12 euros; movesmallorca.com.

Palma. 18.30: Antoine, El Musical - based on the life and works of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, author of 'The Little Prince'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-38 euros; auditoriumpalma.com.

Sa Coma. 21.00: Agustin 'El Casta' - leading comedy act. By the Sant Llorenç municipal building. Free; ticketib.com.

Ses Salines. 19.00: Festival Mallorca Cultura - Nina Heidenreich (violin), Christine David (piano), José Fortea (horn); Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart. Hotel Ca'n Bonico, Plaça Sant Bartomeu 8. 20 euros.

Monday, September 13

Palma. 10.00-20.00: Exhibition of paintings by Hermen Anglada Camarasa and Joaquim Mir, two of the most important artists of the twentieth century who depicted Majorcan landscapes. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. (Every day; Sundays 11.00-14.00.)

Palma. 10.00-18.30: 'Grabados de Picasso'. Fundació Joan March, C. Sant Miquel 11. (Every day; Saturday, 10.30-14.00; Sunday closed.)

Valldemossa. 10.00-19.00: Exhibition of paintings by Josep Coll Bardolet. Fundació Coll Bardolet, C. Blanquerna 4. (Every day; weekends slightly altered times.)

Tuesday, September 14

Andratx. 10.30-18.00: 'Mallorca Suite' - paintings by Asger Harbou Gjerdevik. CCA Andratx, C. S'Estanyera 2. (Every day; weekends, 10.30-16.00.)

Palma. 10.00-20.00: 'La Utopia Paralela'; exhibition devoted to Cuban towns. (One of various exhibitions.) Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. (Every day; Sundays 10.00-15.00.) Six euros general admission.

Thursday, September 16

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Riu Dolç Quintet (two trumpets, horn, trombone, tuba); Piazzolla, Puccini, Verdi and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. dimf.com.

Palma. 18.00: SimfoVents Palma. La Misericòrdia courtyard, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

Sineu. 22.00: David Gómez (piano); acclaimed Majorcan pianist performing at his own home. Finca Ca's Pianista, Ctra. Sineu-Ariany. 30 euros; davidgomezpiano.com.