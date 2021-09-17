Friday, September 17

Palma. 10.30 - 22.00: Medieval Market. Passeig Sagrera. Runs until Sunday September 19.

Palma. 16.00 - 24.00: 19th Record Fair. Ses Voltes (Below Palma Cathedral). Tickets www.tickitib.com. Runs until Sunday September 19.

Palma. 12.00-23.00: Beer Palma - International beers and craft beers. Parc de la Mar. Runs until Sunday September 19.

Palma. 20.00. Music. “Spaguettti Punky”. Plaza de l’Orgue.

Palma. 20.00. Show “Artifici”. Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3). Reservations 971 225 900. Free.

Palma. Nit de l’Art. Main day is September 18 (from 18.00 to 23.00) but some galleries participating from this date; see artpalmacontemporani.com. Check out Special for complete listing.

Palma. 21.00. Music with Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. Tickets 30 euros.

Porreres. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Riu Dolç Quintet (two trumpets, horn, trombone, tuba); Piazzolla, Puccini, Verdi and others. Sa Bassa Rotja. Tickets 30 euros at www.dimfentrades.com.

Inca. 21.00. Dance “Körper”. Pl. del Agua. Free.

Pollensa. 21.00. 22nd Sons de Nit with J. M. Oliver. Cloister. Tickets www.ticketib.com. 15 euros.

Sant Llorenç. 22.00. Music. “Anegats”. Town Hall Square. Tickets 971 838 393.

Santa Eugenia. 18.00. Pairing of wine & opera. Tenor José M. Sánchez, mezzosoprano Lorena Bonnín and pianist M. Victòria Cortès. Son Llompart de Macià Batle finca. Tickets www.euroclassics.es. 35 euros.

Santa Maria. 22.00. Music with C. Seguí (guitar) and N. Tascón (voice). Ses Cases des Mestres.

Bunyola. 20.00. Sant Mateu fiestas. Announcement at the theatre. Reservations at the town hall.

Manacor. 23rd September Fair. Fair attractions at the Carrer de Lleó XIII and Plaça de sa Mora.

Valldemossa. 20.00. “Tango Formula”, music with Cristina Villalonga and Victor Villena at the Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet (Via de Blanquerna, 4). Tickets at info@fccollbardolet.org.

Campos. 21.30. Flamenco Night at S’Embat (Ses Covetes). Tickets 5 euros. Reservations sembatmallorca.com. Dancer Silvia Fernandez (La Chispa), singer Nuria Millan, Benji Habichuela and Benjamin Habichuela (guitar).