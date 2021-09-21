Tuesday, September 21

Bunyola. Sant Mateu fiestas. 9.30. Gathering by the bagpipers. 10.00. Popular games. CEIP Mestre Colom. 11.00. Jewell run. Costa de Ca Ses Monges. 18.00. Family science show “Mirades a l’univers”. Teatre. Free. Reservations at the town hall. For over 10 years. 20.00. Solemn mass. 21.15. Folk dances. CEIP Mestre Colom.

Wednesday, September 22

Binissalem. 20.00. Tall Vermadors. Parc Rectoría. Reservations 971 886 858.

Thursday, September 23

Palma. “Music through Palma Series”. 18.00. SimfoVents Palma. Misericordia courtyard (Plaça de l’Hospital, 4). Free. Directed by Francisco Valero-Terribas.

Palma. Festival Jazz Palma 2021. 19.00. Anna Ferrer. Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3). 3 euros in advance at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 22.00. Music with Cristian Ibarra. La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit). 12 euros.

Palma. Arts and crafts market. 19.00 - 00.30. Passeig Sagrera (by La Lonja). Runs until Sunday.

Deya. 43rd International Music Festival in Deya. Russian pianist Nikolai Kuznetsov. Son Marriog (Via Deià, Carretera de Valldemossa, s/n). 20 euros and 10 euros students. Tickets at 678 989 536. See video above.

Friday, September 24

Palma. “Jewish Cultural Month”. 18.00. Jasmina Petrovic and Sergi Selles. Can Oms (Carrer de l’Almudaina, 7). Free. Invitations at limudmallorca.com.

Palma. 19.00. Electronic music with “Edén”. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Soller). Table for 4 80 euros. Reservations at info@sonamar.com.

Palma. 19.00. Children’s show “Ohiá”. Teatre Sans ((Ca’n Sanç, 5). 5/10 euros at ticketib.com. Runs until Saturday September 25.

Palma. 20.00. Music with Capella Mallorquina. Santa Teresa church (Son Armadans).

Palma. 22.00. Festival Cultura Es Vida. El Barrio. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. 48 euros at sonfusteret.janto.es.

Bunyola. Sant Mateu fiestas. 20.00. Beer Tasting. Last Koslowsky Friday. CEIP Mestre Colom. 5 euros. Reservations associaciokoslowsky@gmail.com. 18.00 - 23.00. Opening Coworking Bunyola. Local artists and concert at Coworking Bunyola. Free.

Cala Bona. 21.00. Folk dances. Sa Revetla.

Calonge (Santanyi). Fiestas of Sant Miquel. 19.00. Parade by the bagpipers through the village. First dance of the Archangles and the Demon at the Plaça de Sant Miquel. 20.30. Concert by the groups Joan Boira and Los Gitanos Reple-gats and special appearance by Joan Toni of Los Bohemios.

Campos. 21.30. Flamenco Nights. S’Embat (Ses Covetes). Last performance of the summer. 5 euros per person at sembatmallorca.com.

Deya. 20.00. Music with Nafas Ensemble. Hotel Es Molí (Carretera Valldemossa-Deiá, s/n). Free. Reservations 971 639 000.

Inca. 20.00. Jazz. Marga Rotger. Plaça de l’orgue. Free.

Pina. 20.00. Folk dances “Abeniara”. Centre of the village.

Porreres. 20.30. 43rd International Music Festival in Deya. Euregio Piano Series: Nikolai Kuznetsov (piano). Sa Bassa Rotja. 20 euros at www.dimfentrades.com.

Sineu. 20.00. DJ Pep Tronik. Church square. Free.

Soller. 19.00. “Musical afternoons”. Tres Cuerdos + Bad Guru `Town Feeling. Pati de les Escolàpies Carrer del Bisbe Mateu Colom, 12). 3 euros at associacódemúsicsdesóller@gmail.com.