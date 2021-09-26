Sunday, September 26

Palma. 14.00. Football match at home between Real Mallorca and Osasuna at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets and information at https://www.rcdmallorca.es.

Palma. 12.00. Children’s musical. “El rey León" (Lion King). Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54). Tickets 15 euros.

Cala d’Or. 18.00 to 23.00. Arts and crafts market. Plaza Costa de Cala d’Or.

Cala Millor. Tourist Fiesta. 20.30. Orquestra Galatzo. Parc de la Mar. 20.30. Flamenco. Cala Bona. More information at https://www.santllorenc.es/

Calonge (Santanyi). Fiestas of Sant Miquel. 10.00. Opening of the “Ecological and arts and crafts exhibition”. Plaça de Sant Miquel.18.00. Sporting dance exhibition and Line Dancing. Plaça de Sant Miquel.

Can Picafort. Balearics Craft Beer Fair: 18.30-23.30: And the International Craft Beer Competition. Ten Balearic craft beer stands; food trucks. By the marina. One euro entrance.

Felantix. 9.00. Sant Miguel Fair. Handicrafts fair. Centre of the village.

Lloseta. 19.00. Music with R. Pistola, T. Noguera and T. Bauçà. Theatre (Carrer d’es Pou Nou, 0). Tickets 10 euros at ticketib.com.

Maria de la Salut. 21.00. “4th Nit de les Veus.” 2. El Petit de Cal Eril. Casal de Cultura. 8 euros at the town hall.

Montuiri. 20.00. Music by J. Manel Escobedo. Square.

Muro. 10.30: Unió Artística Murera, Muro band of music. Local de la Tercera Edat, C. Mercat 5. Free.

Pina. 21.00. Music Band. Square. 21.00. Music by Smold Band.

Ses Salines. 19.00. Festival Mallorca Cultura 2021. Pianist Valentina Pfister and soprano Irena Mas. Hotel Ca’n Bonico. 25 euros. Info livemallorca.org. Works Wolf, Strauss, Schubert and Toldrà. See performance above.

Soller. 18.30. Folk dances. Aires Sollerics. CP Victoria. Reservations at @gentmenuda.

Markets

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, September 27

Llucmajor. 9.30. Morning Yoga and Awareness charity event. Meg Yoga at Mhares Sea Club (Carrer de l’Oronella, s/n). Relaxing se front yoga class and a short presentation on our marine environment. Bring a mat, blanket and some water (no plastic). Donation of your choice to go to our Save the Med Projects. Sign up by email: fiona@savethemed.org.

Sant Joan. 20.00. Music by Sant Joan choir and Teen Spirit Chorus. Sant Joan Baptista church. Free.

Markets

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.