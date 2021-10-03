Sunday, October 3

Alaro. 21.30. Lyrical Opera. Second performance by Gustavo Porta (tenor) and Rachele Stanisci (soprano). Sant Bartomeu church. 35 euros and 50 euros (VIP). Tickets mallorcaoperainlove.com or 649 372 754.

Alcudia. Alcudia fair. 10.00 – 12.00. Exhibition of artisan crafts. Passeig Pere Ventayol, Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victòria, Porta del Moll, Plaça V and Plaça de la Constitució. 10.00. Exhibition of classical motorcycles. Passeig Pere Ventayol, Can Ramis building. 10.00 – 13.00 parade by Xamba d’Aki. 10.00 – 13.00 children’s activities. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 10.00 – 14.00 children’s workshop. Avinguda dels Prínceps d’Espanya. 18.00. Folk dances. Esclafits i Castanyetes from Arta, Music and Dance School and Sarau Alcudienc. Plaça de Carles V. Free. Invitations at ticketib.com.

Llucmajor. Llucmajor Fairs - Second Fair. 10.00 – 20.00. Paseo Jaume III. 10.00 – 12.00. Children’s workshops. Includes wands, laser swords, candles and autographs with the actor Bernard Bulen (The Mandalorian) from 10.00 – 12.00 and 15.00 – 17.00. 17.00. Parade by AACF. 17.30 exhibition and competition of K-pop.



Magalluf. Literatura Expandida a Magaluf. INNSIDE Calvia Beach (Magalluf area). 11.00. Talks and storytelling. 12.00. Talks. 13.30. Recital. Tribute to Antònia Vicens. 14.30. Concert. OneManRocks. Free with prior reservation at literaturaexpandida.com.

Manacor. 11.30. Folk dances. Agrupació Sa Torre. Plaça de les Perleres. Free.

Palma. Temporary arts and crafts market. 19.00 to 24.30. Passeig Sagrera (La Lonja area). Runs Thursday’s to Sunday’s.

Palma. 17.00 – 23.30. Pop Rock Contest. Amulet, Bilo, Cabrón, Queen Marsa, Raknosis, Yoko Factor, Sofia and Bourbon Gratis to perform for the final competition. Ses Voltes. Free. Invitations palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00. 20th International Organ Festival. Majorcan organist Bartomeu Mut. Palma Cathedral. Free. Works by Arvo Pärt and James Whitbourn.

Sant Joan. Fira dels Botifarrons. 12.00. DJ Juan Campos with music from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Plaça de Sant Joan. Free.

Markets: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, October 4

Palma. 10.00 to 12.30. Animal Blessings. St Philip & St James Anglican Church (Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6). Son Armadans. Bring your pets to be blessed at the church.

Markets: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.