Saturday, October 9

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church. Free.

Alaro. 19.30. Blues concert. The Walking Stick Man. Natalia Bento Art Contemporari. 12 euros. Reservations at 663 804 873.

Alcudia. 20.00: F.R.E.N.E.T.I.C Collective, ‘Save the Temazo Indoor’ - circus performance with video projections and light show. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Arta. 19.00 and 22.00. Forest concert with the group Elysian who will perform two concerts at a Finca called Son Mandia. Seating is limited. Reservations by Whatsapp at 690 799 219. Price 25 euros and 18 euros students. Includes non alcoholic beverage and Coca Mallorquina.

Cala Millor. 18.00. Show “El rei lleó” (Lion King). Sa Maniga. 12 euros. Samaniga.es and 971 58 73 73.

Pollensa. Pollensa Wine Fair. There will be 34 participating bodegas and they will each an individual tent. There will be another for 18 bodegas representing the Montsant DO in Tarragona. The tents will be in the Can Conill car park, this being the alternative venue to the Sant Domingo Cloister. Capacity for the whole site will be 700. The entrance price is 15 euros, of which five can be used to buy wine. The price also includes a glass of wine, a notebook with the participating bodegas and a pen so that you can make a note of what you think about the various wines on offer. The fair will be open from 10am to 8.30pm on Saturday, the ninth, and from 10am to 2pm on the Sunday. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel. 15 euros.

Llucmajor. Llucmajor Fairs. 10.00 – 20.00. Opportunity fair. Paseo Jaume III. 10.00. Open doors Son Mut Nou. Register at 971 66 97 58. 12.00. Animation by Madò Pereta. 16.30. Children’s workshop. Paseo Jaume III. 17.00. Teenspace Gala. CEIP Rei Jaume III school courtyard. For 12 – 16 years. 19.30. Presentation of the Giants (stories etc...). Paseo Jaume III. 20.30. Theatre. “Mai som tots”. Sant Bonaventura cloister.

Palma. 10.30 – 14.30. New edition of second hand market of Puig de Sant Pere. Music with Conejomanso. Plaza Porta Santa Catalina. Clothes, decoration, compliments, books, etc...

Palma. 19.00. Love the 90’s. 2 Unlimited, DJ Sash!, Snap!, Chimo Bayo, Tina Cousins, Kriss, Double Vision, Sensity World, Jumper Brothers and Spanic. Son Moix Stadium (Camí dels Reis, s/n). Palma. Tickets from 30 euros at elnuevoescenario.com.

Palma. 21.00. Pop music. Antonio José. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 42 euros at auditoriumpalma.koobin.com.

Palmanyola. Oktoberfest (music, food and beer). Son Amar. On Saturday’s 18.00 to 24.00 and Sunday’s 13.00 to 20.00. Runs until Sunday October 17. Tickets from 5 euros. To reserve your table go to sonamar.com and 971 617 533.

Puerto Soller. 19.30. Second concert of Puerto Soller’s Classical Music Festival. Alexander Malter. Church. 25 euros. 610 509 445, 971 631 440, ticketib.com and festivalportdesoller.com.

Sa Pobla. 19.30: Mallorcan singer-songwriters Marga Rotger and Amulet (Antoni Mulet Gallardo). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Ten euros. barnasantstickets.cat

Selva. 18.00. 11th Classical Music Festival in Caimari. Barroque violinist Diego Castelli. Ca ses Blaies. Free.

Markets: Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.