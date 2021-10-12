Tuesday, October 12

Consell. 20.00. Folk dances “Agrupació Terra Rotja”. Plaça Major.

Llucmajor. 18.30. Folk dances “Calabruix”. CEIP Sa Marina (school). Bookings 971 669 758.

Manacor. 18.30. Show “Save the Temazo”. Teatre de Manacor Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 12 euros.

Palma. 18.00. Music. Rauw Alejandro. Son Moix Stadium (Camí dels Reis, s/n). Tickets from 50 euros at elnuevoescenario.com and www.mallorcatickets.com.

Markets: Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday, October 13

Arenal. International Masters Cycling Week. Tour of Majorca for Masters will be from October 13th to 15th. First leg: Arenal – Llucmajor. Masters 50-60 72.7km. Gathering: 8.25-9.05 (Av. d’Europa – Arenal de Llucmajor) Start 9.15. Masters 30-40 (91.2km). Info at vueltamallorca.com.

Sa Pobla.18.00-23.00: Tapas evening and artisan market. Plaça Major.

Markets: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday, October 14

Palma. 20.00. Pop-rock music. “A la carta: Lluís Gavaldà & Joan Pau Chaves”. Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89). 18 euros. Tickets at palmacultura.koobin.cat.

Puerto Pollensa. International Masters Cycling Week. Info at vueltamallorca.com. Second leg (Oct 14): Puerto Pollensa. Gathering at C/ Corb Marí (Pro Cycle Mallorca Café). At 9:00 hours in reverse order of the general classification of each category, starting with M-60, followed by M-50, M40 and M-30, every 1 minute.

Markets: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday, October 15

Calvia. Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Santa Ponsa, Son Bugadelles and Costa de la Calma. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

Llucmajor. 16.00 to 20.00. Handicrafts fair. Passeig Jaume III. 20.00. Musical and literay event. Sant Bonaventura church. Limited places. 971 66 97 58.

Manacor. 19.30. Music. Miquel Serra. Teatre de Manacor Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 10 euros.

Palma. 19.00. Music “La espiral del tiempo: Jasmina Petrovic (voice) and Amar Amarni (guitar). CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). Free with reservation.

Palma. 21.00. Flamenco dance. María Pagés, una oda al tiempo. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 48/52 euros.

Palma. 21.00. Music. Alexandre Abreu and Havana d’Primera. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. 30/44 euros.

Palmanoyla. Oktoberfest (music, food and beer). Son Amar. On Friday’s and Saturday’s 18.00 to 24.00 and Sunday’s 13.00 to 20.00. Runs until Sunday October 17. Tickets from 5 euros. To reserve your table go to sonamar.com and 971 617 533.

Puerto Pollensa. International Masters Cycling Week. Tour of Majorca for Masters will be from October 13th to 15th. Info at vueltamallorca.com. Third leg (Oct 15). Restaurante Tolo’s – Puerto Pollensa. Masters 50-60 (69,4 Km.) Start 9.00. Masters 30-40 (106,8 Km.) Start 11.10.

Markets: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday, October 16

Alaro. 11.30. Organ music. Church. Free.

Alcudia. 18.00: Max Teatre Musical presents ‘El Rei Lleó’ - The Lion King. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Eight euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Llucmajor. Llucmajor fair. 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Paseo Jaume III. 17.00 to 18.30. Sheep dog exhbition. Behind CEIP Rei Jaume III school. 18.00. Folk dance exhibition by benBallat. CEIP Badies school courtyard. 19.30. Folk dances by Sonadors Sonats. CEIOP Badies school courtyard. Limited places. 20.00. First Lyrical Festival Llucmajor. “Wine and opera pairing”. Tenor José Manuel Sánchez, soprano Mercedes Darder and pianist Francesc Blanco. Wine tasting by Bodegas Bordoy. Tickets euroclassics.es and Can Pauet.

Palma. 21.00. 1st Aspanob Mallorca Festival. “Pitingo”. Palacio de Congressos. Charity for families that have children and young adults with cancer on the Balearic Islands. Tickets donations from 15 euros. On sale at El Corte Ingles, Palau de Congressos, 971 73 34 73 and 636 97 18 57.

Puerto Alcudia. From 08.00: Zafiro Ironman 70.3 Alcudia. Be advised of road closures.

Puerto Soller. 19.30. Classical Music Festival. Susanne Herzog (violin), Gernot Adrion (viola) and Alexander Malter (piano). Church. Info and tickets festivalportdesoller.com.

Markets: Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.