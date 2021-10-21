Today, October 21

Campos. 9.00 to 14.00. Gastronomy market - sobrasadas, other meat products. Carrer Convent. 9.00 to 14.00. Visit to the church. Sant Julia. 10.30. Family yoga workshop. For over 5 years. Auditorium. 5 euros per family. 12.00. Concert. Flute quartet Neuma. Sant Francesc de Paula convent. Pick up tickets at town hall. 18.00. Family musical “Mediterrània”. Covered court. 1 euro. Pick up tickets at the town hall. 21.30. Ballroom dancing. DJ Miquel Vidal. Covered court.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Capella Mallorquina and Youth Mallorca Rotary Orchestra. Santa Eulàlia church.

Palma. 21.00. Flamenco pop. India Martínez. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 36 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. Ginga Mallorca. Capoeira Fiesta. Parc del Mar and Sant Ferran Sports centre. Complete programme and reservations @capoeiramallorca. Runs until Sunday October 24.

Palma. 19.15. Ballet screening. “Le Rouge Et Le Noir” by Jules Massenet. Live streaming from Galais Garnier. Ocimax Theatre. 3 hours. 2 intermissions of 20 minutes. Tickets at box office.

Markets: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow, October 22

Calvia. Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Paguera, Cala Fornells, El Toro, Calvia and Es Capdella. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

Campos. Fair day. 9.00 to 14.00. Gastronomy market – sobrasadas and other meat products. Carrer Convent. 20.00. Parade. “Drap Aire”. Accompanied by Pinyol Vermell. Plaça de sa Creu. 22.00. Show. Inspired by the TV show “Mask Singer”. 1 euro. Pick up tickets at the town hall. Covered court.

Cala Millor. 20.30. Zarzuela. Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Pablo López (baritone) and Valentín Moldovan (piano). Sa Maniga Auditorium (Carrer son Galta, 4). Free.

Estellencs. 12.30. Food trucks Estellencs Gastronòmic. 16.30. Show cooking and music with Charly Taylo, Maria Estarellas, Gypsy Jazz Trio, Victor Uris, Johnny & The Jarrets. Free.

Felanitx. Pebre Bord Fair. 20.00. Gastro.Vi route. Runs 22, 23 and 24 at participating locations. 21.00. Dancing for everyone. Plaça d’Espanya.

Palma. 21.00. Tribute to Triana (Andalucian rock group) by Medina Azahara. Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 35 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Markets: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).