Today, October 22

Calvia. Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Paguera, Cala Fornells, El Toro, Calvia and Es Capdella. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

Campos. Fair day. 9.00 to 14.00. Gastronomy market – sobrasadas and other meat products. Carrer Convent. 20.00. Parade. “Drap Aire”. Accompanied by Pinyol Vermell. Plaça de sa Creu. 22.00. Show. Inspired by the TV show “Mask Singer”. 1 euro. Pick up tickets at the town hall. Covered court.

Cala Millor. 20.30. Zarzuela. Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Pablo López (baritone) and Valentín Moldovan (piano). Sa Maniga Auditorium (Carrer son Galta, 4). Free.

Estellencs. 12.30. Food trucks Estellencs Gastronòmic. 16.30. Show cooking and music with Charly Taylo, Maria Estarellas, Gypsy Jazz Trio, Victor Uris, Johnny & The Jarrets. Free.

Felanitx. Pebre Bord Fair. 20.00. Gastro.Vi route. Runs 22, 23 and 24 at participating locations. 21.00. Dancing for everyone. Plaça d’Espanya.

Palma. 21.00. Tribute to Triana (Andalucian rock group) by Medina Azahara. Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritino, 18). 35 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.30. Autumn Music Series. Simfovents. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). Free.

Palma. 20.00. Joventuts Musical de Palma. Lyrical recital by soprano Sara López and pianist Pablo García. Sa Nostra Culture Centre (C/Concepció, 12). 10 euros. Reservations 680 190 683.

Palma. 20.00. 36th Opera Season. “L’elisir d’amore”. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). 10/80 euros. Also on Sunday October 24.

Santanyi. Fair. Folk dances:18.30. Sa Mitja Lluna. 19.00 by Xicalènia. 20.00 by Sonadors Sonats. Placeta de la Porta Murada.

Markets: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow, October 23

Alaro. Arts and crafts fair. 11.30. Organ morning. Miquel Bennàsar. Sant Bartomeu church. Free. 20.00. Classical Music Festival in Alaro. Alexander Kandelaki. Teatre d’Alaró (C. De Sant Vicenç Ferrer, 33). 10 euros.

Campos. Fair day. 9.00 to 14.00. Gastronomy market – sobrasadas and other meat products. Carrer Convent. 9.00 to 14.00. Visit to the church. Sant Julia. 12.00. Ballet comedy. Ars Musicae. Sant Francesc de Paula convent. 12 euros donation. Pick up tickets at the town hall. 17.00. Trolley race. Cami de Sa Serra. Information and registration until October 20 at 685 875 541. 19.00. Folk dances. Brot de Taparera. Plaça de sa Creu. 20.00. Theatre. Teatre Escènic. For over 12 years. Tickets at the box office and www.teatreescenic.com. Sunday 24 October at 19.00. Saturday 30 October at 20.00 and Sunday 31 October at 19.00.

Inca Fair (Fira de la Terra – Earth fair) 10.00 to 19.00. Children’s activities. Avda. De General Luque. 10.00 – 19.00. Workshops and sale of products for school trips. Carrer de Jaume Armengol. 19.00. Concert. Ses Faves Tendres, Pau Franch (O-ERRA), S’Arrual Jazz Mort and Joan Rigo DJ. 10 euros in advance and 12 euros at the door. Ticketib.com. Quarter General Luque. From 10.30 to 13.30 and 16.00 to 19.00. Children’s games. Plaça de Santa Maria la Major. 11.00 and 16.30 storytelling. Plaça de Santa Maria la Major. 10.00 to 20.00. Arts and crafts. Carrer d l’Estrella and Carrer la Pau. 10.00 to 20.00. Sale of plants. Plaça d’Espanya and Carrer Major. 10.00 to 20.00. Sale of local artisan products. Carrers del Comerç and Bisbe Llompart. 10.00 to 19.00. Falcon exhibition. Plaça de Santa Maria la Major. 11.00 to 14.00. Family workshop. Shoe museum. Limited places. Reservation at museucp@incaciutat.com. 10.00. Family workshop. Parc del Serral de les Monges. Registration mediambient@incaciutat.com.

Lloseta. 19.30. Pop music. Da Souza. Teatre Lloseta (Carrer d’es Pou Nou, 0). 15 euros at ticketib.com.

Manacor. 19.00. Manacor’s Band of Music. Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 6 euros at teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 9.30 to 14.00. Charity market at Son Dameto (Calle Martí Boneo). Money to go to charities here and abroad and for the people of La Palma suffering from the volcano.

Palma. 19.00. Concert “Altarmar” with duo Guillermo Femenías and Jaume Compte. CaixaForum (Plaza Weyler, 3). Free. Need to pick up tickets.

Palma. 21.00. Palma LGTBI International Choir Festival. Voces LGTBI Madrid, Choir, Barcelona Rainbows Singers, Barcelona Gay Men’s Chorus, Quinox, Krakofonia, Euoprean Queen Choir and Mallorca Gay Men’s Chorus. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. From 8 euros at truiteatre.es.

Palma. 22.00. Tribute to the Spanish group “El Canto del Loco” with Estados de Ánimo. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 20 euros at palmauditorium.com.

Palma. 19.00. Music. Guillermo Femenías and Jaume Compte. CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). Free with invitation. Information at caixaforum.org.

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Runs until November 21.

Palma. 20.00. XII Palma Mountain Film Festival. Screening in English Majorca observed (BBC documentary - 1970). Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Duration 50 minutes. Free. Limited places. Reservation teatreprincipal.koobin.com.

Petra. 19.30 to 22.30. Wine tasting. Courtyard of the Escoles Velles (C/d’en Font, 1). Participating wineries from DO Pla de Llevant and Taste d’Olis de DO Mallorca. Tickets 10 euros. Includes 5 euros discount when purchasing a bottle of wine.

Pollensa. Circart. 12.00. “Poi”. Plaça de Ca les Monnres. Limited places. Reservation at ticketib.com.

Puerto Soller. 19.30. Classical Music Festival. Members of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. Church. 25 euros Info and tickets festivalportdesoller.com.

Sa Pobla. 19.30. Music. Borja Olives and Miquel Serra. Sa Congregació Culture Centre (Carrer del Rosari, 25). 10 euros at barnasantstickets.cat.

Sant Joan. 21.00. Chant of the Sib·ila. Maria Arnal. Santuari de Consolació. 8 euros at ticketib.com.

Santanyi. Fair. 10.00. Arts and crafts, Art Exhibitions, Gastronomic route and Firafest. Placeta de la Porta Murada, Carrer Bernat Vidal i Tomàs, Placeta de s’Abeurador, Carrer Jaume II, Carrer de la Mar. 10.30 Music by Santanyi’s Music Band at Placeta de Sa Creu. 11.30. Equestrian exhbition. C/Bernat Vidal i Tomàs. 12.00. Organ concerts by Francesca Suau. Sant Andreu church.19.30. Folk dances by Ordi Broix. Placeta de la Porta Murada. 20.00. Santanyi Tapa a Tapa. At participating bars and restaurants. 22.30. Firafest 2021. Music with Rok’n’Rolla, DK Kacctus, Skalas and Biel Castell. Sports centre. Reservations entradium.com.

Markets: Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Flea market at Son Bugadelles (Santa Ponsa), Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.